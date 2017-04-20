A very special high-school reunion

This was the most rewarding experience I’ve had recently. As a special friend of David Yandle, I attended his reunion for the Elizabethtown High Class of 1950. I’ve enjoyed this event for years, but this one was something.

These are a great group of people. It’s remarkable that high-school classmates stay in touch and still have reunions after 67 years. It takes time, effort and devotion. They are a unique group, coming from far and near — Georgia, Virginia, etc. Health issues require that family members drive some to the event. What dedication and determination.

And what organization.

The “locals” take care of the the arrangements. Virginia W. Gause makes the phone calls, mails the letters and prints the programs; Jack Cross provides a comfortable location in his basement and his wife Yvonne makes her “garlic slaw;” Gordon Bordeaux always does the most beautiful prayer; and, of course, being the great chef that he is, David Yandle makes all the menu arrangements, often preparing much of the food.

Sometimes the event is catered, but this year Yandle wanted the 67th to be extra special, so he pulled out that huge cooker and went to work — for days. He enjoyed every minute as he carefully prepared chicken, ribs and hand-chopped barbecue using his tasty sauce we all love. he provided all the meat and cooked extra so that everyone could take a plate home.

The delicious sides were provided by Mike Burney at Burney’s Sweets & More in Elizabethtown.

Twenty people attended the event — 11 graduates from the Class of 1950. Some could not attend. They have 18 classmates still living, while 31 have passed on.

Everyone had a great time — so much eating, sharing, talking, reminiscing, laughing and wonderful fellowship. We all enjoyed the jokes and “tales” of high school in 1950. These are such positive people who enjoy life and stay busy. I have much respect and admiration for them and consider each a dear friend.

The 67th reunion was the most special for several reasons. Mr. Bordeaux came close to death due to a stroke several months ago, yet there he was giving the devotion; and Yandle’s daughter Lisa and granddaughter Berkleigh attended the event and were entertained with the rest of us.

Classmates attending were: Lawrence Grimsley, Louise Jackson, Reba Stone, Ramona Strickland, Lucille Bramble, Cross, Bordeaux, Yandle, Miriam Clark, Patty Adams and Gause.

Becky P. Ennis

Oak Island