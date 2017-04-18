A letter to America

Two separate events show’s how unbelieving of God’s Word, mankind has become. Both used the-time-figure 165 million years.

The first showed NASA’s gold plated satellite dish that supposedly will go into space and be able to go back some 165 million years into the evolution of the universe. At least, that’s “Man’s” foolish goal!

The second was a newspaper announcement of a coming circus event “where you can experience firsthand the giants of today’s world” (elephants) “and enormous creatures from the past” (dinosaurs). That supposedly takes you back 165 million years to the Mesozoic Era, when they say dinosaurs roamed the earth.

Problem with that Mesozoic Era time period, and others, is that a human being assigned each layer of rock the time they were formed, and completely ignored the Creator who was there and formed it. God, the Creator, spoke it into being, out of invisible particles, called atoms, and held together by His Word.

According to “The Word of God,” time started only a few thousand years ago. God declared the first earthly day after He lit up the Sun, creating night and day, because of the earth’s 24-hour rotation. God invented time.

At that time Earth was uninhabitable, fully covered by water, and THERE WAS NO LIFE!

On the subsequent five days God caused land to rise, creating dry land, created all forms of vegetation, trees, and other things to sustain life. From the dust of the earth He formed all animals and Man and gave them life, including the infamous dinosaurs (probably the behemoth referred to by God in Job 40:15-19).

God made Dinosaurs and Man on the 6th day of creation. Now Man questions the existence of God, with “words without knowledge” (Job 38:2). The truth is in God’s Word, not Man.

Manuel Ybarra Jr.

Coalgate, Okla.