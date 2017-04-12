Resident hopes for help in cancer battle

I am a Bladen County resident and a mother of two children. I was diagnosed with stage IV Sarcoma in August of last year.

Sarcoma is a rare kind of cancer — 1 percent, to be exact, have it — and it occurs in the bones and soft tissues but can produce anywhere. This has changed our lives greatly and the fight is the hardest battle I have ever had to face.

I believe in God and with that He continues to bless me and strengthen my faith. My support group (#MonaStrong) and I are working on fundraisers to lift some of the financial burdens that has and will come into play with my last treatments, travel and bills at Duke Cancer Center.

We have set up a GoFundMe page (https://dm2.gofund.me/a-journey-of-hope-love-faith, Gofundme.com Search: Remonia Walker) for any and all donations; Anything would be a blessing. Please continue to lift my family and I in prayer and good spirits.

Thank you in advance for your consideration and taking the time to read my story.

Remonia Walker

Bladen County