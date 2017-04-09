National debt is our biggest problem

Many left, far left, and the uber-left believe that climate change is our major national security problem. Climate change has been around for millions upon millions of years. Climate change is what has formed the surface of the earth that we live on today. Warming seems to be their major concern. The earth’s temperatures have warmed less than 0.2 degree in the 169 years that we have been tracking the temperatures.

When the left, far left and uber-left aren’t complaining about climate change they are screaming about the environment. What happened to the excess oil from the Deepwater Horizon spill, the Exxon Valdez’s oil spill and the numerous other oil spills? The excess is that beyond what mankind tried to collect. The earth cleaned itself of the excess as it has done for millions of years.

Neither climate change or environmental accidents are a major national security problem. For the United States today our major national security problem is our national debt. We are at the beginning point of an implosion of our economy because our national debt exceeds our Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

If you need a lesson in what excess debt greater than a nation’s GDP does, look no further than what has happened to Greece in recent years.

Ray Shamlin

Rocky Mount