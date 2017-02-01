Show support with green, blue light bulbs

I would like to urge area residents to consider displaying blue light bulbs and green light bulbs outside of their home.

The blue light bulbs are a great way for the community to show support towards law enforcement officers and all the work they do to keep residents safe, and the green light to show support of our military veterans.

Just a reminder: Green is the color of hope, renewal and well-being. “Greenlight” is also a term commonly used to activate forward movement. The simple gesture of changing one light to green creates a beacon of support and appreciation, and a visible symbol of our commitment to “greenlight” veterans forward as valued members of our communities.

Thank you,

Robert Hester

Elizabethtown