The underestimating of President Trump

The debate rages on about what President Trump’s actions and motives are for his administration that took hold on Jan. 20.

President Trump has been underestimated from the first day of the 2016 presidential election cycle. WHY? President Trump is a negotiator.

Any good or excellent negotiator starts from an extreme position. President Trump has shown over and over his ability to start from an extreme position and moderate from that position to a more acceptable position as with the Muslim situation. He initially started from the extreme position of not allowing any Muslims in the country to looking at and limiting the entry of individuals from nations that have supported jihadists such as ISIS, a much more moderate position.

There are many that are trying to tag President Trump as a fascist. They are misrepresenting the term fascism and fascist. President Trump is a conservative. A conservative believes in Judeo-Christian values, economic freedom, anti-communism, anti-socialism, private property rights, smaller government, American exceptionalism, and self-reliance. A fascist on-the-other-hand believes in socialism, limited property-ownership rights, larger more expansive government, states governed by a dictator or martial government, group identity rather than individuality, and reliance on the government rather than the individual’s self-reliance.

The way fascist or fascism is being used would be more fitting for the liberal/progressive left which is described by the term liberal fascism. Today liberals are returning to the use of the original term progressive to describe their ideological point of view! The birth of progressivism came in the late 1800’s. Progressivism mimicked the trends in socialism and Marxism which were in vogue at the time.

The liberal fascism left and mainstream media have underestimated President Trump. If they continue their underestimation they will be left behind as his promised policies and procedures take hold.

It is time to get on the Trump train.

Ray Shamlin

Rocky Mount