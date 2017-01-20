Family makes plea for help

We are a family of six and are currently raising our grandchildren. We are both on disability.

Shortly before Christmas, our house was broken into. There was property damage and all of our possessions were taken. We didn’t have homeowner’s insurance to help replace these items.

The reason for this letter is for us to plea for financial support and help us to recover some of the items lost or damaged. A donation of any kind will be greatly appreciated.

Thank you for taking the time to read and respond to this letter. We look forward to hearing from you soon. You may reach us at 910-874-0107 or 910-874-2185.

Sincerely,

Carolyn Ann and John Montgomery

Clarkton