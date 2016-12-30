Latest from Cade’s winter schedule

Cade Hancock was at Pinehurst all week (and) got to play Pinehurst No. 2 just for fun on Monday. he then played a practice round on No. 4 preparing for the 69th annual Donald Ross Junior Championship, a two-day event hosting one of the largest and strongest fields of the year.

A total of 174 of the best young golfers from all over the country (15- to 18-year-old division) were competing.

Hancock played his first round on No. 4 and carded a 78, putting him in a tie for 60th place. Then, on Course No. 5 for round two, Hancock started out a little shakey at six over par after seven holes. But on No. 8, Hancock got things going — his next four holes were par, birdie, birdie and birdie.

The birdie streak ended on the next hole with a near miss for another birdie. A bogey, par, bogey, par, bogey finish gave Cade a 77 for the day and a two-day total of 155 that allowed him to jump up the leaderboard 15 spots for a tie for 45th. Not bad for one of the youngest players in his division considering the size and strength of the field.

An interesting side note: Cade’s uncle Marc Gooden, an Elizabethtown native, made the same journey approximately 50 years ago. His father and Cade’s grandad, Paul “Mutt” Gooden, had taken Marc to play in the 19th annual Donald Ross Junior Championship.

James Hancock

Elizabethtown