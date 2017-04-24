Building a smarter energy future for North Carolina

One of the most vital choices we face as a state today is what kind of North Carolina do we want to live in, what future will we build together, and what will we invest to achieve it?

At Duke Energy, powering the lives of hard-working families and communities is the most important job we have. Customers expect us to deliver energy that is reliable, affordable and increasingly clean, while also making smart investments that help communities and local economies thrive and that provide more value and more choice every day.

We’ve heard from customers that they want high-quality, reliable service, regardless of the size of their home or the town they live in. When an outage does occur, they want to be kept informed about the work we are doing to restore their service quickly. And they want access to information about how they use energy and bill-lowering tools to manage that energy use and save money.

We are listening to customers and working hard to deliver the value they expect and deserve.

Meeting customer expectations also means managing our business responsibly – protecting the environment and effectively meeting our obligations today, even as we advance toward the energy opportunities of tomorrow.

Over the last decade, we’ve worked hard to reduce our impact on the environment, including reducing carbon emissions by nearly 30 percent. We’ve retired half of our coal plants across the state and replaced them with cleaner sources of generation, including natural gas, carbon-free nuclear and abundant renewable energy. In fact, North Carolina is now second in the nation for total installed solar energy, and we will continue contributing to the sustainable growth of this resource as we move toward a cleaner energy future.

We’re also harnessing the power of science and engineering to safely close all of our ash basins and finding new ways to recycle the byproducts of decades of electric generation into a benefit for our economy and our state. Today, we recycle 75 percent of the coal combustion byproducts we produce in the state into useful products like wallboard and concrete, and we are looking to expand those technologies to recycle even more of these materials.

North Carolina has the sixth-largest electric system in the nation, and because of technology and new customer-driven habits, it’s been challenged like never before to meet new demands. We must make smart investments to provide customers with more choice and control over their energy use, while also ensuring reliable and secure electric service is available to everyone at a reasonable price.

Investing in smarter, more efficient infrastructure is more than good business – it’s an investment in our state that helps create new jobs, attract new industry and make our economy and communities stronger.

For the better North Carolina our customers deserve, Duke Energy has committed to a 10-year, $13 billion investment plan to modernize our state’s energy system, support cleaner energy, strengthen resiliency against cyberattacks and physical threats, and improve reliability and reduce outages. This plan will help create nearly 14,000 jobs and spur meaningful economic growth across our entire state. We call it “Power/Forward Carolinas,” an initiative to help us better serve our customers with focused investments that:

· Move targeted power lines underground to help reduce outages

· Enhance grid technologies to self-identify problems and reroute power decreasing the number and duration of outages

· Advance smart metering infrastructure to enable more bill-lowering tools

· Protect against severe weather and cybersecurity threats and keep the grid safe

· Support the sustainable growth of renewable energy and emerging technologies

As we build these foundations for a smarter energy future, more than 15,000 Duke Energy employees who live and work in this state remain focused on providing you the very best value that we can. We never want to take our customers for granted, nor do we want you to ever feel that we do – because building this shared energy future is not something any of us can do alone.

By working together, we can build a cleaner, safer, affordable and smarter energy future for all of North Carolina – and our state and customers should expect no less.

David Fountain is Duke Energy’s N.C. president.