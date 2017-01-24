An apology andsuggestions forHHPV group

As we stepped onto our twice-weekly soapbox, it became quite obvious that we owed the folks with Harmony Hall Plantation Village an apology.

Recently, we took a written back-handed shot at the group for what we perceived as a lack of energy and ambition over the past several months toward the upkeep of the historic, Revolutio9nry War home and grounds in White Oak. To a large degree, we were wrong.

While sitting through last week’s quarterly meeting of the Harmony Hall organization, it was evident that the group has far more on it plate than it could ever handle under the current circumstances. In short, Harmony Hall’s future is hamstrung for a lack of people.

The list of needs that resides within the 1760 home — along with the five other buildings and property there — is daunting for a group that isn’t just small, but it is about 10 percent of what it should and needs to be.

One thing we pointed out in our previous editorial remains correct. At the current pace and size of the directors, board and membership, Harmony Hall will slowly slip into ruin. We still firmly believe that … there’s just too much for too few to do.

But it’s not for a lack of trying on the part of those who are now there. It seems they are trying their best to at least tread water — but losing.

So here is where we will attempt to offer some suggestions that might just help to refocus on the areas that could turn things around:

— Membership is woefully thin and even less active. Board members need to concentrate on beefing up the membership rolls by getting out to speak to regional civic groups and set up booths at all area festivals to push membership.

An influx of new members can give the group the volunteers it needs to get things done, rather than relying on only a few. It will also beef up the coffers through its annual membership fee, which currently stands at just $10 — but we think that fee should be a minimum of $25. Keep in mind there are plenty of people who would rather write a check than actually give their time.

— Facebook is a terrific way to publicize events at Harmony Hall, but shouldn’t come at the expense of local and regional media outlets like the Bladen Journal, Bladen Online, The Fayetteville Observer, The News Reporter in Whiteville and The Sampson Independent in Clinton.

Every shred of publicity Harmony Hall can get that keeps the site in front of a wider scope of people can do nothing but help. And cooperating with the local media — making it easier for them to include Harmony Hall in their coverage plans — will pay dividends.

— Finally, the board must find an individual to fill the role of president, and fast. They need to have someone at the helm who will be active, a strong leader, good speaker, willing to think outside the box for membership drives, fundraisers, new events and budgeting for important projects.

An organizational CEO can take Harmony Hall into the future in a positive and much-needed direction.

We have a love for Harmony Hall that keeps us hoping things can turn around, but that turnaround has to start now.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The bigger your obstacle, the bigger your future. Don’t get discouraged, keep moving forward.” (Anonymous)