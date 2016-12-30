We havehigh hopesfor 2017

As the last hours of 2016 drain away, we are filled with memories created over the past 12 months and hopes for the next 12.

Turning the calendars from 2016 to 2017, as it does every year, signals a new start for all of us. It’s a time when our outlook, attitude and expectations can change and take on a more positive spin.

Just as springtime brings a refreshing overview of newness to what Mother Nature has to offer, the new year should be a time for renewing our moral, spiritual and basic foundations.

Looking ahead to the new year, we are hopeful that:

— President-elect Donald Trump will make good on his promise to make this country great again, as well as make an effort to show his detractors that he can be a good president and lead our nation back to economic prosperity and a respectful stance around the world.

— North Carolina Governor-elect Roy Cooper and Republican-led General Assembly find ways to work together in a positive way for the good of the Tar Heel State — soothing not only those who are on both sides of HB2 but also continuing to bring jobs to the state and improve teacher pay.

— Those who have been so severely affected by the wrath of Hurricane Matthew nearly three months ago — so many of whom have lost their homes, vehicles and belongings — begin to see light at the end of the tunnel for a return to normalcy.

— Those who, for a variety of other reasons, have found themselves homeless and/or barely able to make ends meet will find workable solutions that will get them back on their feet to become productive and happy people.

— All local charities, large and small, realize a banner year in both volunteerism and contributions so that the outreach can extend further than ever before to help those in need.

— The Class of 2017 at both East Bladen and West Bladen high schools graduate every senior, all of whom go on to be successful in whatever field they chose — whether it’s higher education, the military, the workforce, etc. In many ways, our future really is in their hands.

— Each and every business continues to find ways to exceed their expectations by improving customer services, availability and offering quality merchandise.

— The Bladen County Board of Commissioners melds into a cohesive unit that focuses only on what is best for the county as a whole and puts aside the divisiveness of recent years so that all areas of the Mother County can achieve success.

— Each and every one of the town governments, including each of their departments, will put its residents first in the decisions made throughout the year so that Bladen County, as a whole, continues to be a good place to life, work and play.

— Each of realize our dream is attainable and we never stop reaching for the stars.

Finally, we hope 2017 will be a safe one for our law enforcement personnel; a prosperous and healthy one for each of you; and one of bountiful blessings for all of the churches in Bladen County.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Today is the first page of a 365-page book. Write a good one.”