CHURCH CALENDAR

Dec. 31

— The deacons of Sandhill Missionary Baptist Church will spearhead the “Watch Night Service” starting at 10:30 p.m. with a candlelight march. The Rev. Donald Thompson will deliver the midnight message. The public is invited.

Jan. 1

— Dublin First Baptist Church will ring in the new year with The Mighty Echoes at 6 p.m. The Rev. Cameron McGill will give the meaasge titled “A New Day.”

Jan. 21

— East Bladen High will host “Gospel Jam Explosion” with Willie “B.B.’ Brown of Fayetteville serving as master of ceremonies. The doors open at 4 p.m. and the program starts at 5 p.m. In performance will be Renewall of Clinton, Spiritual Voices of Warsaw, Blessed from Spivey’s Corner, and many more. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door. Food will be available for sale and door prizes will be given. For information call 910-271-8324, 910-249-2451, 904-514-7058 or 910-441-0734.

***

OUT OF COUNTY

***

Dec. 24

— A brief Christmas Eve service will be held at Victory Baptist Church in Whiteville at 5 p.m. Everyone is cordially invited to attend. Singing of traditional Christmas hymns in a candle-light service can be a new family tradition before going back home for family Christmas Eve activities or just getting a biblical focus before Christmas Day. Victory is located at 2012 S. Madison St. (one-half mile south of Walmart). For further information call the church office at 642-3500.

***

ONGOING

***

— I Am Inc. in conjunction with God’s Garden of Paradise Inc. will offer every month free meals and free haircuts. For more information check with Glenda’s Just Desserts and Lunch Counter located at 315 Martin Luther King Drive, Elizabethtown and Barbers Inn located at 410 Martin Luther King Drive, Elizabethtown.

— College Small Group will meet from 6 until 7 p.m. (ages 18 to 23) followed by AMPED Student Ministry worship service from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. each Sunday night at Dublin First Baptist Church. The upbeat worship service will be lead by our student ministry band, and include drama, and deep Biblical teaching.

— Dublin First Baptist Church Day School is now accepting registration for 2, 3, & 4 years old half-day classes. Call 910-862-2277 or 910-876-0419 for more information.

— Living Springs Church holds a Women’s Fellowship every fourth Sunday evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 909 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown.

— I Am Inc. will offer a free yard sale. Open day and night located at 900 block of Peanut Plant Road, Elizabethtown.

— A Power In The Word Ministry Bible study will take place every Thursday from 8:10 – 8:30 p.m. at your location by phone. Call 712-432-3900 and join in (ID number – 176890#). The teacher is Sis Vivian Caviness Wiggins.