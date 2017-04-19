Pack the Pew 2017 set at Da Branch

ELIZABETHTOWN — It’s time for “Pack The Pew 2017.”

The theme this year is “Straight Outta Oil: Can I Get A Refill?” and will be presented Sunday, April 30, by the Young Adult Missionary Ministry beginning 9:45 a.m. at Baldwin Branch.

Da Branch congregation “went higher” last year, but now several have encountered rough patches over the past year that may have left some empty, tired, and weak. This is the year for a refill.

The guest minister will be Elder Tyquan Sparks of Columbia, S.C., with guest worship leader Ms. Tara Ganus of Whiteville.

Come and get involved in the service of restoration and renewal. Bring canned goods on this day of mission to pack the front pew. Invite school clubs, social organizations, kings, queens, Greek families, bike clubs, masons, and more. An estimated 500-plus attendees were involved in “Pack The Pew 2016.”

A 42-inch television will be given to the person with the most guests.

Get involved in “Pack The Pew 2017.” Rev. Dr. Louie Boykin is the pastor. Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church is located at 4047 N.C. 242 South; Elizabethtown.