CHURCH CALENDAR

April 14

GOOD FRIDAY

• Piney Grove Church will celebrate Holy Week at 7 p.m. with the St. James Choir and a sermon by Elder Charles Simpson.

• Sandhills Missionary Church in Bladenboro will celebrate Passion Week at Jerusalem Chapel MBC with the Rev. Timothy Lance from Mt. Olive MBC at 7:30 p.m.

April 15

• The second annual Relay for Life 5K Bunny Fun Run will be held at 9 a.m. at the Town Hall of Bladenboro, 411 Ivey St. Registration forms available at Town Hall, HealthWorks of Elizabethtown, and other locations. For more info, please call Otis at 910-549-7618.

April 16

EASTER SUNDAY

• The annual Community Early Rise Easter Service will be held at 7 a.m. in the Old Trinity Church, 311 E. Broad St., Elizabethtown. All are invited to attend.”

• New Zion Church will celebrate Holy Week at 6 a.m. with the Piney Grove Choir and a sermon by the Rev. Carl Smith.

• Elizabethtown Presbyterian Church will host its annual Easter Cantata, “Christ Is Alive,” at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

• Sandhills Missionary Church in Bladenboro will celebrate Passion Week with a Sunrise Service during the morning worship with Pastor Donald Thompson providing the message.

April 22

• Center Road Baptist Church will host a BBQ plate fundraiser for Charles Adams, a local fire victim who lost his home and belongings, from 11 a.m. until? The church is located at 2484 Center Road in Bladenboro. Donations are being accepted. make checks payable to Center Road Baptist Church.

April 29

• There will be a Musical “Outbreak” Celebration at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Council at 6:30 p.m. Several choirs, groups and soloists will be on program including the well-known gospel group Perry Parker and the Jubalaires of the Fayetteville/Roseboro area. For more information contact Mrs. Jewell Smith at 910-862-2989.

— There will be a Bundle of Joy Baby Contest at the St. Luke A.M.E. Zion Church, 410 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Bladenboro, at 5 p.m. This program is sponsored by the YAMS Department of the St. Luke Missionary Society.

April 30

• Sandhills Missionary Church in Bladenboro will host its birthday celebration for April, May and June during the 11 a.m. worship service.

May 5-6

• New Hope Missionary Baptist Church (Lisbon Community) is sponsoring a trip to Amish Country, Lancaster, Pa. to enjoy the Live Bible production, JONAH. For more info, please call Mary at 910-645-6464. We have a waiting list with minimum seating available.

May 7

• At Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Council at 11 a.m., Elder Charles Simpson and St. James United Holy Church will be the guest. At 3:30 p.m., Reginald A. Wells and the Falling Run Missionary Baptist Church Family of the Cedar Creek area in Fayetteville will be the guests. For more information contact Mrs. Jewell Smith at 910-862-2989.

May 21

• Women’s Day will be observed at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Council at 11 a.m. The Rev. Pearly Graham-Hoskins and Tabernacle Believers Holiness Church of Council will be the guest. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information contact Mrs. Jewell Smith at 910-862-2989.

Out of county

• ST. PAULS: Faith Tabernacle Christian Center presents “An Easter Production: “Failure To Yield,” a live stage play focusing on the importance of the Blood of Jesus on Saturday, April 15, at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public Then join us on Sunday morning, April 16, for our Resurrection Sunday Celebration featuring our Mass Choir, Dance Ministry and more. For more information please call the church at 910-865-5252.

Ongoing

• I Am Inc. in conjunction with God’s Garden of Paradise Inc. will offer every month free meals and free haircuts. For more information check with Glenda’s Just Desserts and Lunch Counter located at 315 Martin Luther King Drive, Elizabethtown and Barbers Inn located at 410 Martin Luther King Drive, Elizabethtown.

• College Small Group will meet from 6 until 7 p.m. (ages 18 to 23) followed by AMPED Student Ministry worship service from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. each Sunday night at Dublin First Baptist Church. The upbeat worship service will be lead by our student ministry band, and include drama, and deep Biblical teaching.

• Dublin First Baptist Church Day School is now accepting registration for 2, 3, & 4 years old half-day classes. Call 910-862-2277 or 910-876-0419 for more information.

• Living Springs Church holds a Women’s Fellowship every fourth Sunday evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 909 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown.

• I Am Inc. will offer a free yard sale. Open day and night located at 900 block of Peanut Plant Road, Elizabethtown.

• A Power In The Word Ministry Bible study will take place every Thursday from 8:10 to 8:30 p.m. at your location by phone. Call 605-475-4120 and join in (ID number – 3390591#). The teacher is Sis Vivian Caviness Wiggins.