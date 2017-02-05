Revival services planned at Victory Baptist Church

WHITEVILLE — Evangelist Jeremy Frazor and his team will conduct special services at the Victory Baptist Church in Whiteville on Feb. 19-23.

A special “Friend Day” service will be held on Sunday morning, followed by a covered-dish meal in the fellowship hall. Services will begin at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, and at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Feb. 20-23. Thursday night is a special Teen Cola War starting at 5:30 p.m.

The meetings are geared for the entire family. There will be quality music and practical messages from the Bible. Special music will be provided by the Frazor team. Every service is interpreted for the deaf and a nursery and an exciting children’s church (ages 4 through grade 6) will be provided for each service.

Jeremy Frazor has preached in over 300 churches and has held over 130 teen crusades. Adults, teens, and children will greatly enjoy these special meetings.

Victory Baptist Church is located at 2012 South Madison Street (one-half mile south of Wal-mart). Call Pastor Gary Ledbetter at 910-642-3500 for further information.

Plan now to bring your family and friends! Everyone is cordially invited to attend.