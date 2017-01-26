CHURCH CALENDAR

Jan. 26

— — Trinity United Methodist Church on West Broad Street in Elizabethtown will host an oyster roast with two seatings — from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Will also be serving boiled shrimp and clam chowder. Proceeds to benefit Methodist Men projects. Tickets available at Builder’s Supply and at the church office.

Jan. 28

— The Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church clothes closet will be open from 8 to 11 a.m. ​Their food pantry, “From His Table to Yours,” opens from 10 a.m. to noon. Personal identifications and transportations are required. No fee is involved in either ministry. The Rev. Louie Boykin is the pastor. Baldwin Branch is located at 4047 N.C. 242 South in Elizabethtown.

Jan. 29

— Pilgrim Hill MBC in Clarkton will host a Black History Month event at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be Pastor Pia Jessup of Rose Hill AME Zion Church in Whiteville. The public is invited.

— Sandhills Missionary Baptist Church, located at 16920 Twisted Hickory Road in Bladenboro, will hold their birthday celebrations for January, February and March during the 11 a.m. worship service.

Feb. 4

— Trinity United Methodist Church will host a gospel sing at 6 p.m. with Bobby Curtis & Friends. Light refreshments available after the sing. The church is located at 16550 N.C. 53 East in Kelly. For information, call Pastor Ernie Block 910-617-7744 or email to eblock@nccumc.org.

Feb. 5

— Mt. Elam will host a Black History program at 3 p.m. We will also be honoring our veterans during this service. Special guest speaker will be LTC (Ret.) Joseph Holt from Durham. Lunch will be served prior to the program beginning at 1: 30 p.m. Church is located at 6258 N.C. 210 West in Garland.

Feb. 12

— Kitchen Branch Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2058 Baltimore Road in Council, will host its Pastoral Sixth Anniversary for Pastor Anthony Gause at the 11 a.m. service, along with an afternoon program at 3:30 p.m. For information, call Sister Marjorie Currie at 910-207-1188 or Brother C.J. Beatty at 910-866-5281.

Feb. 19

— Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Council will have its annual Black History program at 3:30 p.m. There will be different speakers on the program, including Judge Pauline Hankins. Everyone is invited to attend. For information, call Jewell Smith at 910-862-2989.

***

OUT OF COUNTY

***

***

ONGOING

***

— I Am Inc. in conjunction with God’s Garden of Paradise Inc. will offer every month free meals and free haircuts. For more information check with Glenda’s Just Desserts and Lunch Counter located at 315 Martin Luther King Drive, Elizabethtown and Barbers Inn located at 410 Martin Luther King Drive, Elizabethtown.

— College Small Group will meet from 6 until 7 p.m. (ages 18 to 23) followed by AMPED Student Ministry worship service from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. each Sunday night at Dublin First Baptist Church. The upbeat worship service will be lead by our student ministry band, and include drama, and deep Biblical teaching.

— Dublin First Baptist Church Day School is now accepting registration for 2, 3, & 4 years old half-day classes. Call 910-862-2277 or 910-876-0419 for more information.

— Living Springs Church holds a Women’s Fellowship every fourth Sunday evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 909 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown.

— I Am Inc. will offer a free yard sale. Open day and night located at 900 block of Peanut Plant Road, Elizabethtown.

— A Power In The Word Ministry Bible study will take place every Thursday from 8:10 – 8:30 p.m. at your location by phone. Call 712-432-3900 and join in (ID number – 176890#). The teacher is Sis Vivian Caviness Wiggins.