BCC welcomes John Green to campus

DUBLIN — Former Cumberland County Schools Assistant Principal John Green has joined the staff at Bladen Community College as the retention and recruitment coordinator.

Green, a native of Fayetteville, is excited to explore the new challenges on a community college campus.

“Since 2008, I have worked with middle and high school students in academic and athletic settings,” Green remarked. “Working with older students who are solely focused on job and career opportunities will be a new adventure.”

Green holds a bachelor of science degree in banking and finance and an M.S.A. degree in school administration from Fayetteville State University.

As a retention and recruitment coordinator, Green will be responsible to follow the progress of students and identify warning signs that a student may be struggling in a course.

“Using new retention software, we will be able to see a student’s grades and attendance patterns,” Green said. “By identifying a student who may be having difficulty, we can intervene for a student before they drop out of a class.”

As a recruitment coordinator, Green will also assist students who are looking for specialized workforce skills. He will serve as a liaison between students and local job opportunities.

“In this role, I will be a one-on-one advocate for the student,” stated Green. “This is different than my previous work with middle and high school students. At BCC, we are zeroing in on students who need help before it is too late.

“I am excited about working at this level of education,” he added. “BCC is forward thinking and I appreciate the vision of the college.”

For information about academic and career opportunities at Bladen Community College, call 910-879-5500.

