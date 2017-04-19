Phi Theta Kappa students are inducted at BCC

DUBLIN — Bladen Community College has inducted 25 students into the prestigious Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, a nationally recognized organization that acknowledges academic achievement of college students and provides opportunities for them to grow as scholars and leaders.

To be eligible for membership in Phi Theta Kappa, students must be enrolled in an associate degree program, have completed at least 12 hours of coursework, have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, receive an invitation to membership from the local chapter, and adhere to the moral standards of the society.

BCC students who have been inducted into the Honor Society are Gabriel Barnes, Tina Jones-Butler, Taffany Bryant, Allana Carroll, Christopher Tyler Carroll, Nicholas Dove, Amber Eddy, Tyler Ezzell, Allyson Hughes, James Hunsinger, Kathy LaMaster, Ashley Lewis, Yazmin Lopez-Johnson, Anthony Kennedy, Taylor Mayers, Brock McCoy, Hayley McKoy, Tucker Norton, Kirsten Phillips, Blair Potter, Carrie Risen, Christine Russell, Charity Taylor, Fabiola Taylor, and Cara Woodman.

For more information about academic opportunities at Bladen Community College, call 910-879-5500.