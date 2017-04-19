Bladen Community College welcomes eighth-graders to campus

DUBLIN — Bladen Community College recently welcomed 91 eighth grade public school children to campus for interactive math and science classes and workshops.

“This is always an exciting event for our faculty,” remarked Department Chair for Math and Science Lisa DeVane. “We provide hands-on science and math activities that teach various scientific principles in highly interactive ways. Students respond well to this method of learning. The classroom is very engaging.”

In its third year, the Math and Science Day gives students an opportunity to sit in a college classroom, communicate with a college faculty member, and experience a high level of educational expression.

Dean of Arts and Sciences and Developmental Studies Dr. Joyce Bahhouth confirmed the level of student engagement. “Students thrive in educational environments that expand opportunities for immersion. With our Math and Science Day event, every student has a hands-on experience. Learning becomes fascinating. We see faces light up as their projects become realities.”

Bladen Community College consistently seeks ways to provide learning opportunities that benefit students of all backgrounds. For more information about this and other academic endeavors, call 910-879-5500.