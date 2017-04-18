Bladen Community College receives North Carolina GlaxoSmithKlineFoundation grant

DUBLIN — The North Carolina GlaxoSmithKline Foundation has awarded Bladen Community College $125,000 to support the development of a writing center on the Dublin campus.

Dean of Arts and Sciences and Developmental Studies, Joyce Bahhouth, is the motivation behind the writing center.

“Regardless of the course of study a student may choose, writing skills are essential to their academic success,” she said. “This grant award provides the financial means for the writing center to have tutors, designated computers, and expanded resources.

“We are thrilled to partner with the North Carolina GlaxoSmithKline Foundation to create a state-of-the art center for Bladen County,” she added.

The writing center provides an environment that nurtures the writing process. Assistance is readily available in all disciplines with face-to-face and online appointments with virtual tutors, walk-in help, one-on-one tutoring, group tutoring, and writing workshops.

“We are equipped with handout materials, onsite reference books, tutors, and computer access,” stated Bahhouth. “Our experienced tutors can provide guidance for all styles of writing.”

BCC President William Findt endorses the value of strong writing skills.

“Skilled writing extends beyond traditional creative writing and into academic areas such as writing within the sciences,” he said. “Everyone, in every career or workforce position, benefits with enhanced writing skills.”

The North Carolina GlaxoSmithKline Foundation is an independent self-funding 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting activities that help meet the educational and health needs of today’s society and future generations. Since its creation in 1986, the foundation has granted $71.0 million to support North Carolina projects and programs that emphasize the understanding and application of science, health, and education at all academic and professional levels. Visit the website at NCGSKFoundation.org. or by twitter handle in a tweet with the release @NCGSKFOUND.

For more information about the Writing Center, or other programs at Bladen Community College, call 910-879-5500.

Cathy Kinlaw is the public relations and marketing specialist for Bladen Community College.

