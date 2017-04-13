BCC offers no-cost business workshops

DUBLIN — The Small Business Center of Bladen Community College is offering no-cost seminars in April.

They are:

— “Staff Development for the Non-Profit or Church” is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. until noon on the main campus in building 2, room 202. This workshop will guide the development of employees and volunteers of non-profits and churches.

— “Online Apps and Tools for Business” is planned for Monday, April 24, from 6 until 8 p.m. This is a hands-on seminar that highlights useful tools for small businesses and entrepreneurs. The class meets in building 2, room 207.

— The class “Train and Motivate Sales and Customer Service Teams” will show entrepreneurs and owners how to encourage their employees for sales and customer service. It will meet on Thursday, April 27, from 6:30 until 9 p.m.

— “Why Partnerships Matter to Small Businesses and Non-Profits” is scheduled for Tuesday, April 25, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Bladen County Public Library in Elizabethtown.

All seminars are open to the public and provided at no charge due to special funding arrangements for the Small Business Center and Bladen Community College.

To register for any of the seminars or for more information, contact Todd Lyden, Small Business Center director, at 910-879-5572 or register online at https://www.ncsbc.net/center.aspx?center=75040.