Bladen Community College is hosting personal interest classes.

Paint Nights at Lu Mil Vineyard are scheduled for April 13 and April 27, from 6 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Line Dancing classes are on April 13 and May 11, from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Crocheting classes are on April 15 and May 13 from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturdays. Students may need to purchase some supplies. Register today by contacting Stephanie Gonzalez at 910.879.5539 or online at [email protected]