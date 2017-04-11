BCC receives Tree Campus USA Award in Arbor Day celebration

DUBLIN — The Arbor Day Foundation was recently recognized Bladen Community College with a 2017 Tree Campus USA Award. The honor is issued to colleges and universities that enjoy well-maintained and green-friendly campuses that meet five specific criteria.

The college must have an active Campus Tree Advisory Committee, a Campus Tree Care Plan, a Campus Tree Program with dedicated funding, an Arbor Day Observance, and Service Learning Projects.

The Arbor Day Foundation provides opportunities for student learning and public awareness of the benefits of sustaining green and productive environments.

“Bladen Community College has a 50-year history of nurturing a green landscape,” said BCC staff member and committee chair Kathy McGurgan. “As community advocates for healthier living, we understand the value of trees and plants to our environment. This recognition documents the commitment BCC has to providing a relaxing and healthy campus for our students, faculty and staff.”