Posted on by

BCC receives Tree Campus USA Award in Arbor Day celebration


DUBLIN — The Arbor Day Foundation was recently recognized Bladen Community College with a 2017 Tree Campus USA Award. The honor is issued to colleges and universities that enjoy well-maintained and green-friendly campuses that meet five specific criteria.

The college must have an active Campus Tree Advisory Committee, a Campus Tree Care Plan, a Campus Tree Program with dedicated funding, an Arbor Day Observance, and Service Learning Projects.

The Arbor Day Foundation provides opportunities for student learning and public awareness of the benefits of sustaining green and productive environments.

“Bladen Community College has a 50-year history of nurturing a green landscape,” said BCC staff member and committee chair Kathy McGurgan. “As community advocates for healthier living, we understand the value of trees and plants to our environment. This recognition documents the commitment BCC has to providing a relaxing and healthy campus for our students, faculty and staff.”

http://bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_BCCtrees.jpg

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

3:33 pm |    

Schumacher to play volleyball at Life University

Schumacher to play volleyball at Life University
12:59 pm |    

Bladen County Special Olympics athletes getting ready for big day

Bladen County Special Olympics athletes getting ready for big day
2:22 pm |    

Bladen County Health Department holds annual open house

Bladen County Health Department holds annual open house
comments powered by Disqus