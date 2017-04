Tiina Mundy stands with husband Bob by a long leaf pine tree planted at Bladen Community College in her honor. Mundy received the N.C. governor’s highest honor recently when she was named to the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Society. The award recognizes citizens who advocate for their communities in meaningful ways across North Carolina.

