West Bladen science students volunteer at Elizabethtown Primary’s Duke Energy Science Night

ELIZABETHTOWN — Elizabethtown Primary School hosted ‘Duke Energy Science Night’ on Thursday, March 30.

Jessica Bordeaux, a third-grade teacher from ETP who organized the event, requested student volunteers from Shanna Harrelsons’ earth/environmental science class at West Bladen High School.

By participating in the Duke Energy Science Night, students, teachers and volunteers join the North Carolina Science Festival in celebrating and showcasing science across the state. The goal of the Duke Energy Science Night program was to generate enthusiasm among students and families for science and technology by giving them a chance to explore science together. The activities provided cover a wide range of science, technology, engineering and math topics and are designed to be engaging, hands-on and accessible.

“The students’ response was overwhelming,” Harrelson said. “I expected many students to say they would volunteer but only a few to actually show up at ETP ready to work with the students.”

There were 13 West Bladen High School student volunteers — Seniah Johnson, Mikayla Chapman, Victory Crawford, Andrew Smith, Christian Guijosa Santiago, Samaria Grant, Vanessa Nance, Daniella Burga-Cupen, Emily Reaves, Chaley Smith, Nathan McLean, Nicholas Gibson, and Travis Butler (along with Harrelson).

One volunteer, Christian Guijosa-Santiago, from WBHS stated, “I really was excited to be invited to go to ETP to volunteer with the kids. I was a student at ETP and I remember students from East Bladen coming to ETP to help me do the fun activities (like we helped the kids do). And, I really enjoyed seeing all of my old teachers and loved telling them how successful I am in my courses at WBHS.”

ETP students investigated topics such as Garden in a Glove, Gross Goo, Sound Sandwich, Fingerprints, Magnetic Racers, and Create-a-Coaster.