BCC awards students with outstanding achievements

DUBLIN — Bladen Community College recognized students with outstanding academic and personal achievements at a ceremony on April 5.

The Academic Excellence Award recipient was Anthony Kennedy. Janett Nunez-Meza received the nomination for the statewide Dallas Herring Award.

Amber Johnson received both the nomination for the Governor Robert W. Scott Award and the North Carolina Community College System Student Leadership Development Program Award.

The Student Government Association recognized Zackary Bridgers (President), Amber Johnson (Vice President), Taryn Strickland (Parliamentarian), Christopher Tyler Carroll (Public Information Officer) and Charity Taylor (Secretary). The ceremony also honored SGA Senators

Allyson Hughes, Samuel Smith, Kayla Pipkin, Brittany Taylor, Adrianna Reaves, Fabiola Taylor, Christine Russell, and Alexis Underwood.

BCC Ambassadors Zackary Bridgers, Amber Johnson, Christopher Tyler Carroll, and Taryn Strickland were recognized.

Students who received awards are Associate Degree Nursing students Summer Culbreth and Erin Tatum-Merritt; Business Administration student Rebecca Williams; College Transfer students Allana Carroll, Jenna Dove, Charity Pait, and Emily Scott; College and Career Readiness students Samantha Haverty and Adam Marlowe; Cosmetology students Allyson Hughes and Yazmin Lopez-Johnson; Criminal Justice Technology student Cara Woodman, Developmental Education students Casey Maynor and Fabiola Taylor; Early Childhood Education student Janett Nunez-Meza; and Electrical Systems Technology students Gerardo Maldonado and Jose Zuniga.

Also recognized were Emergency Medical Science student Aileen Garcia-Sanchez; Industrial Systems Technology student Gabriel Maldonado; Information Technology student Ashley Lewis; Medical Office Administration student Savannah Brown, Office Administration student Aonganette Williams; Practical Nursing student Whitney Packer; and Welding Technology students Jonathan Kelly and Elliott McCall.

Recognized members of the BCC Basketball Team were Raekwan Brunson, Nathaniel Pryor, Robert Carter, Karon Shipman, William Carter, Terrell Travis, Xavier Rhone-Lewis, Trevon Utley, Braydan McDowell, and Jared Williams.

The Men of Standard Program recognized Raekwan Brunson, Nathaniel Pryor, Robert Carter, Tariq Reaves, Joel Johnson, Karon Shipman, Shamel Kemp, Don Smith, Xavier Rhone-Lewis, Trevon Utley, Keyon Lloyd, and Talik Williams.

Also honored at the ceremony were Phi Theta Kappa members Gabriel Barnes, Taffany

Bryant, Christopher Tyler Carroll, Amber Eddy, Amanda English, Allyson Hughes, Tina Jones-Butler, Ashley Lewis, Taylor Mayers, Brock McCoy, Hayley McCoy, Tucker Norton, Kirsten Phillips, Christine Russell, Charity Taylor, Fabiola Taylor, and Cara Woodman.

Recognized Sigma Kappa Delta members were Gabriel Barnes, Allana Carroll, Amber Eddy, Amanda English, Kayla Griffis, Lekeya Grissett, Morgan Hester, Allyson Hughes, Kimberly Johnson, Anthony Kennedy, Qualla Locklear, Amber Long, Tammy Martin, Michael McDuffie, Joseph Miller, Anna Moser, Janett Nunez-Meza, Tucker Norton, Erin Pait, Kayla Pipkin, David Pridgen, Carrie Risen, Ivery Russ, Christine Russell, Kirsten Phillips, Sameria Shipman, Mason Smith, Brittany Tatum, and Cara Woodman.

Bladen Community College applauds the achievements and contributions of these students. For more information about academic and career opportunities at BCC, call 910-879-5500.