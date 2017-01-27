Girls With P.E.A.R.L.S. kicks off at Elizabethtown Middle

ELIZABETHTOWN — Elizabethtown Middle School kicked off their Girls With P.E.A.R.L.S. program under the leadership of Renee Steele, seventh-grade social studies teacher.

“This program is designed to provide an environment where girls can learn life skills to promote success academically and personally,” said Principal Elizabeth Cole.

She further stated that 20 girls will meet with Steele three times a week during their choice elective time.

“The letters in the word pearls represent an attribute they need to develop in their lives,” Steele said.

She added that a lesson is designed, followed by a hands on activity, and group discussions to emphasize the attribute taught for the week. Every Friday, a female speaker is invited to share her life story as well as how she has developed the attribute in her life.

According to Steele, the first speaker was Eboni Guions of Lumberton, who talked to the girls about perseverance. She shared with them about her personal struggles and challenges in pursuit of her degree. Guions encouraged the girls to find someone who supports and believes in them. She said her mother, Ernestine Guions, pushed her and would not allow her to give up on her goal of becoming a social worker.

She concluded her message by emphasizing that along the way she had every excuse to give up but she didn’t. She told the girls to never give up on their dreams.