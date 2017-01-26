Award-winning author to speak at Bladen Community College

DUBLIN — On Valentine’s Day at 11 a.m., highly acclaimed author, poet and essayist Beth Copeland will speak to guests in the Student Resource Center on the campus of Bladen Community College.

Copeland, currently a professor at Methodist College, received the Bright Hill Press Poetry Book Award in 1999 for her popular book, Traveling Through Glass. In 2013, the N.C. Poetry Council recognized her book Transcendental Telemarketer as the runner-up for the Oscar Arnold Young Award for best poetry book by a North Carolina writer.

Her writings have flourished in literary journals, where she has been awarded recognitions by the Atlanta Review, the North American Review, the N.C. Poetry Society, and the Peregrine. Copeland’s poetry has been published the Chicago Tribune, Chicken Soup for the Mother’s Soul 2, and the Christian Science Monitor.

As a North Carolina resident, who lived parts of her childhood in India and Japan, Copeland brings a unique perspective to her literary presentations.

The event is free and open to the public. This program is a part of the Writers Series at BCC and is made possible by a grant from the NC Humanities Council, a statewide nonprofit and affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, and Bladen Community College.

For information, contact Joyce Bahhouth at 910-879-5540.