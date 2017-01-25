Singletary tabbed president of American Pharmacists Association

Zane Hamilton Singletary, a native of Bladenboro, was recently named president of the American Pharmacists Association, Academy of Student Pharmacists for South University School of Pharmacy in Columbia, S.C.

Dr. Sarah Braga, a graduate of the Medical University of South Carolina College of Pharmacy has been a member of SCPhA for over 30 years. She issued a statement that South University is very excited to have a student of the caliber of Zane Singletary with the extensive leadership experience that he brings with him to South University.

Singletary served as both the Junior and Senior Beta Club president at the state level, graduated from West Bladen High School in Bladenboro as both the president and valedictorian of his senior class, and went on the become the president of both his freshman and sophomore classes at Campbell University where he studied for two years in the Pre-Pharmacy Program.

He also became the youngest Democratic Party county chairman in the state.

Due to his extensive leadership experience and his academic achievement, he was granted early acceptance into South University’s Pharm.D Accelerated Program. South University is only one of three accelerated programs in the United States and is a year-round program that allows students to obtain their doctorate degree in a shorter period of time. Singletary is also currently serving as vice-president of his incoming class at South University, being elected to this office by his peers in June 2016.

As president of the South University Chapter of the American Student Pharmacy Association, Singletary will also serve as a representative to the South Carolina Pharmacy Association House of Delegates. As representative, Singletary will gain invaluable experience in association activities such as committee work, policy development, project completion and implementation, and public presentations.

One of the events that Singletary has indicated excites him the most will be his attendance and advocacy at the Pharmacy Day at the South Carolina State House in Columbia, S.C. Singletary has long had a passion for politics, and looks forward to this opportunity.

“I do not see why these two interests are inconsistent,” he said about his interest in both pharmacy and politics. “I think I can do a good job with both.”

According to Dr. Braga, South University was aware of Singletary’s interests in leadership and politics when he applied for their program, and as such, they want to work with him to promote his talent and skills.

“We are excited to have Zane Singletary at South University, and we expect to see great things from him in the future,” she said.”