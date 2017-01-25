Bladen Community College celebrates MLK Day

DUBLIN — Bladen Community College welcomed the Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church Male Chorus to campus for inspirational entertainment during the college’s celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In his welcoming remarks, college President William Findt encouraged attendees to read literature by a black author.

Bladen County commissioner and community advocate Arthur Bullock addressed the assembly, stating that King “aroused the consciousness of the nation.” He emphasized that while King began the work “to liberate mankind and liberate justice,” the labor to complete the mission continues today.

The event was hosted by the Bladen Community College Diversity Committee.