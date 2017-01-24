West Bladen placed under a Code Yellow for one day

ELIZABETHTOWN — On Thursday, Jan. 19, West Bladen High School implemented a Code Yellow status for the day.

Code Yellow is a precautionary procedure which allows the school to continue with the normal school day, but restricts outside activity and unnecessary room-to-room transit.

Based on comments that were made on social media that could potentially be perceived as threatening or dangerous, school administration felt it was best to implement a Code Yellow, erring on the side of caution and safety. The comments were reported to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating.

Additional school resource officers were on campus for the day to assist with monitoring activity. According to school district officials, at no time were students or staff in any eminent danger. The Code Yellow was lifted at the end of the day on Thursday and all operations returned to normal as of Friday, Jan. 20.

In addition, on Friday, Jan. 20, Bladenboro Middle School was notified of comments that were made that could potentially be perceived as threatening or dangerous.

Those comments were reported to the Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating.

As a safety precaution, additional school resource officers were on campus Monday to assist with monitoring activity. All school operations and activities have returned to normal as of Tuesday.