HCA’s Terrific Kids

Harrells Christian Academy’s Terrific Kids for the second nine-week grading period were announced during Lower School Chapel on Thursday, Jan. 12. Terrific Kids are sponsored by the Clinton Kiwanis. Wendy Carr represented the Kiwanis Club at the presentation. Students were selected based on their inquisitiveness in the classroom. Those students were: Sofia Mendible (fifth grade, Clinton), Hudson Griffin (fourth grade, Clinton), Baines Raynor (third grade, Wallace), Cassidy Wright (third grade, Harrells), Davis Rogers (first grade, Clinton), Davis Barnette (third grade, Wallace), Channing Jackson (second grade, Clinton) and Sophia Gnyp (kindergarten, Rocky Point).

