A community college enrollmentcan offer life-changing opportunities

DUBLIN — If your New Year’s resolutions included a re-evaluation of your career goals, Bladen Community College can help. Spring registration is underway, offering accommodating opportunities for any potential student.

After 13 years as a phlebotomist, Amber Johnson changed her life. She enrolled in BCC in 2015, and will graduate in May with an associate’s degree in arts in college transfer and an associate’s degree in general education.

“I am a wife and mother,” explained Johnson. “When I was a child, I was told I was dyslexic and that I would always struggle academically. But during my first encounter with my advisor at BCC, she encouraged me to try just one semester.”

That first semester was life changing. Not only did Johnson realize that she never had a learning disability, she excelled academically. She will graduate from BCC in May as a member of Sigma Kappa Delta English Honor Society with a 3.5 grade point average. In the fall, she will transfer to a 4-year university as a junior to pursue her bachelor’s degree.

Christopher Carroll, will also graduate in May with honors and an associate degree in arts in college transfer, an associate degree in sciences in college transfer, and an associate degree in general education. Carroll enrolled in the community college from a home-schooled background.

“The idea of going off to a college environment was nerve-wracking to me,” stated Carroll. “I was home schooled through middle and high school. BCC allowed me to transition into the college environment both academically and socially.”

Carroll acknowledged the support of caring and encouraging faculty and staff members at BCC for his success. He hopes to attend Wake Forest University in the fall and pursue his dream of pediatric medicine.

Not every student who enrolls in a community colleges has a life goal. When asked where she wants to go in life, Charity Pait was perplexed.

“I am still uncertain about my field of study,” she said. “But attending BCC has helped me to narrow down what I would like to do in life. There is a wonderful variety of classes. The faculty members are amazing and want you to be successful.

“My time at the college has allowed me to take general education classes,” she added. “When I enter the 4-year university environment, my basic classes will be finished and I can select classes from a variety of disciplines. This course of educational advancement has been cost-effective and convenient for me.”

Greg Howard enrolled in BCC with a specific plan. He will complete the associate’s degree work for registered nursing and transfer to the University of North Carolina for a bachelor’s degree.

As a male student in the nursing program, Howard commented, “The small class sizes at BCC allow for more interaction and assistance from instructors. This has helped me quite a bit as a non-traditional nursing student.”

With engaged advisors and counselors, Bladen Community College is committed to developing personalized courses of study for adults wishing to enrich their career goals, or begin a new chapter in their lives.

