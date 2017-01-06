Spring registration strong at Bladen Community College

DUBLIN — Class registration for the 2017 spring term is ongoing at Bladen Community College, as the college welcomes new and returning students to campus. Classes are available in both curriculum and continuing education programs.

“Potential students can still register for spring classes,” states Barry Priest, Vice President for Student Services. “Classes are also available for the second eight-weeks spring term. Our counselors and student advisors are prepared and waiting to assist students with every phase of the registration process.”

Bladen Community College has consistently focused educational programs to respond to the unique needs of Bladen County and continues to experience great success with the high school college track and workforce programs.

According to Sondra Guyton, Vice President for Workforce and Continuing Education, “The college has recently implemented the nationally-recognized curriculum standards of the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCEER). A BCC graduate who has NCEER certification in a particular discipline is a highly-credentialed workforce employee with higher earning and advancement potential.”

BCC maintains a positive and proactive outreach into the community. With classes on both the Dublin and East Arcadia campuses, the college is committed to providing a way for men and women to get the educational opportunities they need.

For information about classes at Bladen Community College, call 910 879-5500 and speak with a counselor, or visit www.bladencc.edu.