West Bladen students surpass food drive goal

DUBLIN — The West Bladen High School Student Government Association held its annual food drive in December, and several important events were sponsored to reach their goal of 3,500 cans.

The first event was held back in November during Homecoming Spirit Week. The students dressed up each day of the week for Spirit Week — but Wednesday, Nov. 2, was “Ballers vs. Scholars vs. Hunger day.” Students were asked to dress as either athletes or nerds, but were required to bring a jar of peanut butter or jelly to participate. A total of 366 jars were collected to jump-start the food drive during the dress-up day.

The food drive officially began on Dec. 5 and ended on Dec. 16. The Student Government sponsored two events for the students to donate and get involved. Third-period classes collected food between Dec. 5-9 and the winning class received a pizza party. Many classes participated, but the top three were: Coach Rick Rhoda’s class was third with 113 cans; Sherry Lewis’s class collected 259 cans to secure second place; and Lauren Young’s journalism class were the winners, collecting 333 cans.

The last event sponsored by the Student Government was a Students vs. Faculty vs. Alumni volleyball game held on Dec. 16. Students who donated at least five cans of food were issued a ticket to attend the game. In addition to several generous donations, West Bladen High School was able to surpass itsgoal with a grand total 3,726 cans.

The cans were divided between the Bladen Crisis Center in Elizabethtown and the First Baptist Church of Bladenboro Food Pantry.

Courtesy photo West Bladen High School Student Government Association surpassed its food-drive goal of 3,500 cans with a grand total 3,726. http://bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_FoodDrive.jpg Courtesy photo West Bladen High School Student Government Association surpassed its food-drive goal of 3,500 cans with a grand total 3,726.