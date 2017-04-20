Posted on by

Danish diplomat chases off burglar from Manhattan apartment


NEW YORK (AP) — A Danish diplomat put aside diplomacy for the night — chasing away a burglar who broke into her Manhattan apartment.

The New York Police Department says Marie Wandel went to investigate a noise late Saturday and found the intruder in her Harlem home. She snatched her valuables back from the would-be thief before he fled empty-handed.

The police report says the man had tried to steal a camera and jewelry, worth about $1,000.

Wandel told the New York Daily News that everything is all right, but declined to comment further.

