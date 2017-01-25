Search warrant leads to arrests

BLADENBORO — Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker announced the arrest Tuesday of Akeem Juwan Westmoreland, 32 and Briana Amira Parker, 17, of Bladenboro for felony possession of cocaine and simple possession of marijuana.

The arrests were the result of a search warrant executed in conjunction with North Carolina Probation and Parole officers.

In addition to the drug charges, Westmoreland had an outstanding assault with a deadly weapon warrant served. He is currently in Bladen County Jail under a $30,000 secured bond.

Parker was also charged with a felony probation violation and is under a $35,000 secured bond.

“It is good to be able to work jointly with state law enforcement on cases such as this,” said McVicker. “The assistance of Probation and Parole is always outstanding. I am very glad we have such a good working relationship. It helps both agencies meet their goals of keeping the county safe.”

