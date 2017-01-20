Elizabethtown man charged with White Oak break-in

ELIZABETHTOWN — An Elizabethtown man was able to enjoy his ill-gotten goods for only about three weeks before law enforcement caught up with him.

Bladen County sheriff’s deputies on Friday arrested Christopher Blake Carroll, 25, and charged him in connection with a Dec. 28 breaking and entering case on Burney Road in White Oak.

According to Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker, Carroll stole several weapons from the residence.

“Investigators have been able to recover one of those weapons and have leads on the location of the others,” he added.

Carroll had a myriad of charges leveled against him, including: felony probation violation, obtaining property by false pretense, felonious breaking and entering, felonious larceny after breaking and entering, felonious possession of stolen goods, three counts of felonious larceny of a firearm and three counts of felonious possession of a stolen firearm.

He was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Carroll had a first appearance in District Court in Elizabethtown on Friday and his bond was set at $90,00 secured.

“I am glad we were able to make an arrest in this case,” said McVicker. “Property crimes are a high priority for my investigators. We know that this type crime might not be glamorous to work but we know the impact it has on the victims. My investigators get a lot of satisfaction from solving a case like this and recovering property.

“To come home after working all day and finding your home entered and your property stolen is devastating,” he added. “It is a very personal violation. My investigators will continue to work to prevent and solve these crimes.”

W. Curt Vincent can be reached by calling 910-862-4163.

Carroll http://bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Christopher-Blake-Carroll.jpg Carroll