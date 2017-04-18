Sheep & Meat Goat Field Day is scheduled

HOPE MILLS — North Carolina Cooperative Extension Centers in Cumberland, Hoke, Robeson and Bladen counties are having a Sheep & Meat Goat Field Day on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to noon at Grays Creek High School, located at 5301 Celebration Drive in Hope Mills,.

Registration is at 9 a.m. and the field day begins at 9:30 am.

The field day will be an opportunity to learn more on sheep and goats. The field day will cover basic nutrition, feeding minerals, and an overview of the FAMACHA deworming system. There will also be three tracks to choose from during part of the field day.

Track 1: FAMACHA certification — producers will learn how to properly use the FAMACHA system to deworm. You will also be certified. Cost is $16 per card. Check to Robeson County Cooperative Extension.

Track 2: Youth Basics will focus on basic knowledge about hoof trimming, showing/judging, and castration.

Track 3: Advanced Track will discuss grazing, alternative forages and strategies in deworming.

Call Becky Spearman at 910-862-4591 or email [email protected] to register by April 26. For accommodations for persons with disabilities, contact Spearman five days before the field day.