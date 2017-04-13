Cape Fear Farmer’s Market set to kick off ‘Farm Fresh Fridays’

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Cape Fear Farmers Market is set to open its 2017 season on Friday, April 28.

The market, which operates at 106 Martin Luther King Drive in downtown Elizabethtown, is open weekly from Monday through Saturday. “Farm Fresh Fridays” will kick off with the Bladen County Master Gardeners annual plant sale. The Master Gardeners and others will be hosting demonstrations including gardening techniques and more. “Farm Fresh Fridays” is a rain or shine event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. that continues through the end of the growing season.

The Cape Fear Farmers Market allows consumers to have access to locally grown, farm fresh produce as well as local craft vendors.

“Customers can expect to find farm fresh produce, baked goods, meats, honey and plants and other items, “ said Eddie Madden, Elizabethtown town manager . “We are looking to capitalize on a great location, no-fees for vendors, and good day of the week for business in town.”

Direct marketing of produce and products through farmers markets continues to be an important sales outlet for agricultural producers nationwide. Food in the United States travels an average of 1,500 miles to get to the kitchen table. All this shipping uses large amounts of natural resources (especially fossil fuels), contributes greatly to pollution, and creates excess trash with extra packaging. As of 2012, Bladen County was still more than 45 percent cropland. As of 2015, crops sold were worth more than 72 million dollars and placed Bladen County at No. 14 in the state for crop sales.

“Farm Fresh Fridays” will not cost vendors. However, due to limited space, pre-registration is requested. Contact Billie Hall at the Elizabethtown Town Hall office at 910-862-2066 or visit www.capefearfarmersmarket.com to obtain a copy of the regulations and reserve a spot for Friday, April 28.