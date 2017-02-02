Bladen County Cooperative Extension to host upcoming growers meetings

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Cooperative Extension will be having the Bladen County Cotton Production Meeting and the Bladen County Auxin Herbicide Training on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Powell-Melvin Agricultural Center in Elizabethtown.

The Bladen County Auxin Herbicide Training will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until noon.

The Bladen County Cotton Production Meeting will begin at noon and continue until 2 p.m.

Two hours of N O D and X pesticide credits will be given for the Auxin Training, and one hour of N O D and X pesticide credits will be given for the Cotton Meeting.

RSVP the Bladen County Extension Office prior to the event, as a lunch will be served. If you have any questions or would like to register for these events, call Bruce McLean – Bladen County Field Crops and Commercial Horticulture Agent at 910-862-4591 or by email at bruce_mclean@ncsu.edu .