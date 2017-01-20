Growing for the local market workshops

Bladen County Cooperative Extension is hosting a series of workshops for homeowners and

farmers (alike) on growing produce for the local market. Whether you are a homeowner

wanting to offset the cost of the garden by planting an extra couple of rows to sale at the local

farmers’ market, or a farmer wanting to grow fruit and vegetables commercially, these

workshops will help guide you to success.

The introductory training will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2016 from 1:00 – 3:00 pm at the

Powell-Melvin Agricultural Center, located at 450 Smith Circle Dr., Elizabethtown, NC. At this

training, we will discuss: selling at farmers’ markets, roadside stands, to grocery stores, and to

restaurants. Also, we will discuss: What is GAP and do I need it?, what we need to do before the

season starts, and some of our earliest planted crops.

Other workshops will follow. Currently, we have three additional dates scheduled: Tuesday,

February 14, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm (lunch provided); Monday, February 27, 5:30 – 8:30 pm; and

Thursday, March 9, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm (lunch provided). These workshops will discuss:

successfully growing the crop, pest management, marketing and pricing, packaging and

presentation of produce, and post-harvest handling. Also, we will talk about: Is organic for me?,

What is Food Safety?, and production of small fruits, tree fruits, vegetables, and nuts.

Additional classes will be scheduled according to the interest of the group.

If you have interest in growing for the local market, and have the willingness to learn what

steps you need to take for success, join us for these informative workshops! The Introductory

training is free. All additional workshops are $5.00 per person per workshop; payment accepted

at the door. For registration, call Bladen County Extension at (910)862-4591 by 5:00 pm, the

day prior to the event. If you have any questions, contact Nancy Olsen at nrolsen@ncsu.edu or

Bruce McLean at bruce_mclean@ncsu.edu , or call the Bladen County Cooperative Extension

office at (910)862-4591.