Growing for the local market workshops

Bladen County Cooperative Extension is hosting a series of workshops for homeowners and
farmers (alike) on growing produce for the local market. Whether you are a homeowner
wanting to offset the cost of the garden by planting an extra couple of rows to sale at the local
farmers’ market, or a farmer wanting to grow fruit and vegetables commercially, these
workshops will help guide you to success.
The introductory training will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2016 from 1:00 – 3:00 pm at the
Powell-Melvin Agricultural Center, located at 450 Smith Circle Dr., Elizabethtown, NC. At this
training, we will discuss: selling at farmers’ markets, roadside stands, to grocery stores, and to
restaurants. Also, we will discuss: What is GAP and do I need it?, what we need to do before the
season starts, and some of our earliest planted crops.
Other workshops will follow. Currently, we have three additional dates scheduled: Tuesday,
February 14, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm (lunch provided); Monday, February 27, 5:30 – 8:30 pm; and
Thursday, March 9, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm (lunch provided). These workshops will discuss:
successfully growing the crop, pest management, marketing and pricing, packaging and
presentation of produce, and post-harvest handling. Also, we will talk about: Is organic for me?,
What is Food Safety?, and production of small fruits, tree fruits, vegetables, and nuts.
Additional classes will be scheduled according to the interest of the group.
If you have interest in growing for the local market, and have the willingness to learn what
steps you need to take for success, join us for these informative workshops! The Introductory
training is free. All additional workshops are $5.00 per person per workshop; payment accepted
at the door. For registration, call Bladen County Extension at (910)862-4591 by 5:00 pm, the
day prior to the event. If you have any questions, contact Nancy Olsen at nrolsen@ncsu.edu or
Bruce McLean at bruce_mclean@ncsu.edu , or call the Bladen County Cooperative Extension
office at (910)862-4591.