There will be an Agriculture and Forest Landowners Meeting on Tuesday,

January 17th from 9:30 am to 1pm. The meeting is at the Powell Melvin

Agricultural Service Center Auditorium located at 450 Smith Circle Drive

in Elizabethtown. Lunch is sponsored by Bladen County Farm Bureau and

Cape Fear Farm Credit. Please call the Bladen County Extension Office

at 910-862-4591 to register by January 13th.

Local agencies will give updates on the following:

– Disaster Relief Update from Federal and State Legislators

– Farm Bill and Farm Services Agency Updates

– Voluntary Agricultural District Updates

– Bladen County Cooperative Extension

– Natural Resources Conservation District

– Bladen County Soil and Water District Updates

– NCDA & CS Soil Fertility

– Wildlife Resources Update

– Bladen County Farmers Markets Update

– Forest Service Update and Programs

– Bladen County Tax Office

– Beaver Management Program

Cape Fear Cattle Conference

The 8th annual cattle conference will be held on Tuesday, January 24th

from 4:30-7:30 pm at the Southeastern N.C. Agricultural Events Center

located at 1027 Highway 74 East in Lumberton. This conference is an

excellent opportunity to receive updates on the cattle industry, learn

new management practices, and visit with other cattle producers in the

area. The conference includes a meal and time to visit vendors. There

will be a $5 charge (pay at the door) to help cover the cost of the meal

and guest speaker.

Schedule

4:00 Registration and Visit with Vendors

4:30 Welcome and North Carolina Cattlemen’s Association Update

4:45 Heifer Development and Management – Dr. Daniel Poole, NCSU

Reproductive Physiology Professor

5:30 Dinner and Visit with Vendors

6:30 Bull Development and Management – Dr. Daniel Poole

7:15 Wrap-Up and Evaluations

For more information or to register, please call the Bladen Extension

office at 910-862-4591 or email becky_spearman@ncsu.edu no later than

Thursday, January 19. For accommodations for persons with disabilities,

contact Bladen Cooperative Extension at 910-862-4591 no later than

January 17.