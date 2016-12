Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery held a ribbon-cutting and open house on Wednesday, complete with hors d’oeuvres, wine tasting and tours of the winery and cabins. The event was attended by representatives of the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, local elected officials and many others.

http://bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Cape-Fear-Ribbon-Cutting-wiht-chambers.jpg