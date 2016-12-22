Bladenboro PD carries out successful Christmas for Kids effort

BLADENBORO — The Bladenboro Police Department completed its annual Christmas for Kids for 2016 and Chief Chris Hunt said the effort effort was “a rousing success.”

Hunt said his officers were able to take 21 children shopping and the Southeastern Cruisers Car Club partnered with the Police Department to provide the children with their own bicycles.

Each child was also able to purchase a winter coat, three to five outfits, shoes, socks, undergarments, hygiene products and toys, said Chief Hunt.

“We thank everyone who donated because their donations ensured these kids had a Christmas to remember,” Hunt said. “We hope they (those who donated) have the satisfaction of knowing they helped these children have a brighter Christmas.”

Hunt added that it’s not too late to get donations in for the Christmas for Kids effort. Although this year’s shopping trip was a success, the department is now accepting donations toward next year’s Christmas with Kids.

Checks can be made payable to Christmas for Kids and can be dropped off at the Bladenboro Police Department or mailed to Bladenboro PD, P.O. Box 455, Bladenboro, N.C. 28320.