A final wave of donations for the Bladen Journal’s annual Empty Stocking Fund was delivered this week in the form of three gifts. The first was a $25 donation from the Super Clover 4-H Club of Elizabethtown (pictured above). Also received was a $500 contribution in memory of Lisa K. Newman from her son Colby Newman, as well as a $100 gift from the Lumber River Church softball team.

http://bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Donation-1.jpg