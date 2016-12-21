Local closings announced for Christmas holiday

Bladen County businesses and government offices have announced their schedules for the Christmas holiday. Those include the following:

— The U.S. Post Office will deliver mail as usual on Saturday, Dec. 24. Many post office locations normally open on Saturday will be shortening hours on Christmas Eve, and times vary by location. Guests requiring postal services on Christmas Eve should contact their local facility for times. Priority Mail Express will be delivered on Christmas Day and on Dec. 26. Regular mail will not be delivered, and post offices will be closed, on Sunday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Dec. 26. Regular mail delivery and post office hours will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

— Bladen County administrative offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Tuesday, Dec. 27. Normal office hours will resume Wednesday, Dec. 28.

— Bladen County schools will remain closed for students through Jan 2.

— Waste Industries and Waste Management will continue trash collection on their normal schedules.

— Bladen Community College will be closed through Dec. 28 to observe Christmas.

— All Bladen County solid waste convenience centers will be closed Saturday, Dec. 24, in observance of the holiday and will return to their normal operating schedule on Monday, Dec. 26, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— The Bladen County Solid Waste Transfer Station will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Tuesday, Dec. 27, in observance of the holiday. Normal operations will resume Wednesday, Dec. 28.

— Bladen County libraries will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Tuesday, Dec. 27. Normal hours will resume Wednesday, Dec. 28.

— All federal courts and North Carolina courts will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the holiday.

— All federal offices, state offices, and government offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 26.

— The Bladen Journal office will be closed Monday, Dec. 26.