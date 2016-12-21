Remind your friends, neighbors to register with FEMA

The holiday season is a time for cheer and giving to others. If you’ve been wondering what you can do, how about checking with your family, friends and neighbors who may have damage from Hurricane Matthew, and ask they if they have registered with FEMA.

The registration deadline is Monday, Jan. 9.

Some may not want to register because others have more damage. That doesn’t matter – everyone is eligible to register.

Let them know that registration is easy and the following registration options are available:

— Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

— Download the FEMA Mobile App

— Phone 800-621-3362 (FEMA). Applicants who use 711 or Video Relay Service may also call 800-621-3362. Persons who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY may call 800-462-7585.

— The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

— Multilingual operators are available.

Survivors requiring a reasonable accommodation (American Sign Language interpreting, Braille, large print, etc.) may wish to visit a Disaster Recovery Center.

Help is available in most languages, and information on the registration process is available in ASL at http://www.fema.gov/media-library/assets/videos/111546.

Once registered, survivors can check their application online at DisasterAssistance.gov. While at this site, survivors, if needed, can update any changes to mailing addresses, phone numbers or email addresses. If they have received insurance settlements or discover additional damages, they also can report these.

For information on North Carolina’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4285 and readync.org. Follow FEMA on Twitter at @femaregion4 and North Carolina Emergency Management @NCEmergency.