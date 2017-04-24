Posted on by

Yo, Adrian! Pet shop from ‘Rocky’ films demolished


PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia storefront featured prominently in the “Rocky” films has been demolished.

The building was home to the fictional pet store where Rocky courted his eventual wife, Adrian. It was featured in several of the films and was a frequent stop on tours designed for Rocky fans.

Tour Guide Ben Caplan tells Philly.com he was taking a group there Thursday when he found construction crews tearing the building down.

The building, once a real pet shop, had been empty for several years.

