Man charged

with robbery

RED SPRINGS — Red Springs police have arrested a 33-year-old man and charged him with robbing a local jewelry last week.

Police are looking for a second person whom they believe served as a lookout during the robbery of McNeill’s Jewelers on East Fourth Street on Thursday.

Craig Jones is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, five counts of second-degree kidnapping, felony conspiracy and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to Red Springs police Capt. Kimothy Monroe.

Monroe said Jones held employees at gunpoint while he robbed the store of a gold necklace, and that he threatened to injure an employee. Jones was placed in the Robeson County jail under an $80,000 bond.

***

NAACP crowns its

Mother of the Year

FAYETTEVILLE — On Sunday, Dollie Edwards Mahigo was crowned Mother of the Year for the Fayetteville branch of the NAACP.

Held annually, the Mother of the Year program is one of the largest fundraisers for the Fayetteville branch of the NAACP. More than 50 people attended this year’s event at Lewis Chapel Missionary Baptist Church on Raeford Road.

Each woman who participates represents a local church. Through friends, family and other sponsors, the contestants raise money for the NAACP. The contestant who raises the most money is crowned the branch’s Mother of the Year and advances to the state competition.

***

Car chase ends

with crash

A car chase that started in Fairmont ended when law enforcement officers “pitted” the speeding car at U.S. 74-76 and U.S. 701 Bypass Friday night about 7:15. The pit maneuver caused the car to spin out in the median near the crest of the overpass.

The man apparently had caused a disturbance in a yard and fled. Fairmont police began the chase, which was joined by about a dozen other cruisers. Officers deployed two sets of stop sticks on U.S. 74-76 just west of U.S. 701. The driver avoided the first set but hit the second one.

One Highway Patrol car was damaged, but no officers were hurt.

***

Family’s dream

coming true

CLINTON — With shovels in their hands, Jeremy and Mandy Davis stood next to their family and turned dirt on West Johnson Street — the site of their future house. In the upcoming months, they’ll be busy making a dream come true.

The Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity broke ground for the family’s new home with a special ceremony Friday. The purpose of the nonprofit Christian housing ministry is to provide affordable housing to improve neighborhoods.

From staff and wire reports.